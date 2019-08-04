Real Madrid are looking to get rid of Spanish defender Nacho Fernandez in order to help fund a move for Man City and France centre-back Aymeric Laporte.

If Real’s results in pre-season prove anything, it’s that they need to bolster their options in defence ahead of the new season.

The club conceded 16 goals in just five pre-season outings this summer, with seven of these coming in their 7-3 loss to rivals Atletico Madrid.

Los Blancos have already added Ferland Mendy and Eder Militao to their defence this window, however it seems the club are still on the lookout for other players to improve Zidane’s options at the back.

As per Don Balon, the Spanish giants are eyeing up a €75M move for Man City’s Laporte, with the club looking to help fund a move for the Frenchman by selling Fernandez.

Laporte has managed to establish himself as one of the best defenders in the Premier League over the last 18 months, and he could very well be the player Real need in order to solve their defensive issues.

Laporte is one of Man City’s best and most important players, thus it seems like it might take more than €75M in order to pry him away from the Etihad.

Guardiola only really has three centre-backs to choose from in the form of Laporte, John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi, and given that the transfer window for English clubs closes in four days, we highly doubt the club would be willing to let one of their most influential players leave.