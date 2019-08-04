Real Madrid reportedly face the prospect of having to spend £270m in total to sign Paul Pogba from Man Utd this summer.

The Spanish giants have already been busy since the end of last season, and needed to be after such a disappointing campaign ended with them being trophyless and well off the pace in La Liga.

As reported by Marca, they’ve already splashed out around €300m on new players with Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy, Eder Militao and Rodrygo all moving to the Bernabeu this summer.

That has been balanced with a number of exits too though, although perhaps not as many as hoped for with Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez two players still at the club despite the Marca report above suggesting in June that they could both be axed ahead of the new season.

With that in mind, it remains to be seen how much is left in transfer funds to continue to bolster Zidane’s squad, and it may well be a case that they simply can’t afford to prise Pogba away from Man Utd.

As noted by The Mirror, it’s been suggested that the French superstar could cost Real Madrid a whopping £270m in total. That figure includes a £150m transfer fee, coupled with a suitable wage packet and an agent’s commission.

That is a huge amount of money to spend on one player, especially when the 26-year-old has continued to face question marks at Old Trafford over his lack of consistency and ability to step up and lead the side through their struggles under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last season.

In turn, it may well be the sensible idea to look elsewhere and consider alternatives for Real Madrid, with Marca noting that they’ve agreed on personal terms with Ajax star Donny van de Beek.

Naturally, he doesn’t bring the same qualities as Pogba, but coming off the back of a brilliant season as well as the fact that he could cost around €60m-€70m as per the report, it seems like a smart move rather than taking a huge gamble on Pogba for that kind of money.