Some Liverpool fans have decided to blast this otherwise fan favourite following a uninspiring performance against Manchester City this afternoon.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City managed to beat Liverpool on penalties in today’s Community Shield. Gini Wijnaldum’s missed penalty proved to be costly.

Liverpool were unflattering in the first-half, Manchester City quickly pounced on the Reds’ lacklustre performance when Raheem Sterling smashed the ball into the back of the net, whilst the Reds defence looked asleep.

Take a look here.

Some Liverpool fans were seriously unimpressed with the Reds’ display in the opening 45 minutes, with these fans branding it as ’embarrassing’ and ‘shocking’.

Jurgen Klopp’s halftime team talk did seem like it inspired his stars though, the Reds were more aggressive from the get-go of the second-half.

Substitute Joel Matip equalised in the 77th minute – just 10 minutes after being brought on, with a towering header after a lovely cross from partner Virgil van Dijk. Take a look here.

It looked as though the Reds had snatched a win in the final moments before Kyle Walker’s insane last-ditch goal-line clearance. Check it out here.

Wijnaldum was the only player to miss in the shootout, the Dutchman’s effort was poor and was directed straight towards Claudio Bravo.

Unfortunately, Wijnaldum was heavily criticised for his performance and his costly penalty. Fans should remember that today’s clash is arguably seen as nothing more than a exhibition.

The Dutchman deserves better treatment considering that his sensational double against Barcelona led the Reds to the Champions League final last season.

Check out some reaction to Wijnaldum’s performance below:

sell wijnaldum after that disgraceful performance — ???????????? (@NotNinjaah) August 4, 2019

Nah but why the fuck did Wijnaldum take a penno — ? (@DutchMaldxni) August 4, 2019

Should’ve taken wijnaldum off, played terribly and takes a penalty and misses love the guy but if someone’s having a bad match you have to take them off @Kloppholic @LFC — Zack Fung (@ZackFung1) August 4, 2019

Overall Decent performance. Trent and Robberson were Awful. Bin Wijnaldum. And Salah has No right foot — Jayden?? (@ShaqTastic_) August 4, 2019

THE MOMENT WIJNALDUM WALKED TOWARDS THE GOAL I KNEW WE ARE LOSING! EVEN LALLANA SCORED??? — Santoshkumar (@Santosh_Tyson) August 4, 2019

As for Wijnaldum, you could see from a mile off that he’d miss that, shouldn’t have even lasted 90 minutes, let alone taken a penalty. Candidate for worst player on the pitch — Josh (@KloppStyle) August 4, 2019

I never wanna see a Wijnaldum, Fabinho and Henderson midfield again. That was absolutely horrendous. Wijnaldum should be used a 6 exclusively from now on. — Ahmed (@FtblAhmed) August 4, 2019

Wijnaldum shouldn't have been on the pitch, let alone taking a penalty #CommunutyShield — Sean (@SAW91_) August 4, 2019

Who let wijnaldum take pens man lmaoo man turns up 4 times a year man — ?? (@ucIchampions) August 4, 2019

Gini Wijnaldum has been fucking horrendous and anonymous at the same time. — Don Kopleone (@donkopleone) August 4, 2019

Wijnaldum needs to take a Long, hard look at himself in the mirror. Fucking awful performance as usual, topped off with the missed penalty that cost us the game. — arjun (@ftblarj) August 4, 2019

Klopp may have to rethink his use of Wijnaldum this season, more importantly the Reds’ lack of a creative spark in midfield could prove to be a serious problem this year.

Should the Reds sign an attacking midfielder before the transfer window closes?