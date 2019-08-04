Man United are closing in on yet another summer signing, as the Red Devils are set to bring in 16-year-old Hannibal Mejbri next week.

United have already signed Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Swansea and Crystal Palace respectively, and now it seems like Solskjaer’s side are going to add another arrival in the coming days.

According to Le Parisien, Mejrbi has been in Manchester this week in order to undergo a medical and finalise his move to Old Trafford, which comes after the Red Devils agreed a €10M (£9M) deal for the youngster.

The report also notes that Mejbri will make his move the club official on Tuesday next week, however his five-year deal will not come into effect until he turns 17 in January.

Not much is know about Mejbri, however seeing as United are willing to splash out £9M on his signature, the youngster must have something about him!

Given the fact he is just 16 years old, United fans may have to wait quite a while before they see the Mejbri land a first team place with the club, however this doesn’t mean that the midfielder can’t gain valuable first team experience out on loan.

The player is yet to make his first team debut for Monaco, however this is more than acceptable given the fact he’s still very young.

Looks like United fans may have one hell of a player on their hands in the future if the hype surrounding Mejbri is to be believed.