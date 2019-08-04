Some Barcelona fans want the club to turn their attentions to signing Brazilian superstar Neymar after they confirmed the signing of defender Junior Firpo.

According to Barcelona’s official website, Firpo has signed a five-year deal with the Catalan giants, the Nou Camp outfit also revealed that they are paying an initial €18m for the defender’s signature.

It’s also revealed that Real Betis could pocket a further €12m from the deal in various add-ons. The 22-year-old’s release clause at Barcelona is €200m.

Now that the Blaugrana have added a quality defender to their ranks, Barcelona fans have called for the signing of Neymar.

According to Goal, Barcelona are preparing to open talks with Paris Saint-Germain over the transfer of Neymar in the coming days.

Take a look at how Barcelona announced Firpo’s signature:

Firpo, a Dominican-born Spain Under-21s international established himself as one of the top young left-back’s in Europe last season with his impressive displays for Real Betis.

Barcelona are in need of a quality addition at left-back in order to provide competition to superstar Jordi Alba, Firpo has the chance to shine on more than a rotational basis considering his useful versatility.

As well as being comfortable in either a traditional full-back or wing-back role, Firpo can operate as a wide midfielder and the ace has even stepped in at centre-back when needed.

Firpo will be full of confidence ahead of this season, the star helped Spain’s Under-21s lift the European Under-21 Championships this summer.

Check out some reaction to the deal below:

VAMOOOSSS NOW ANNOUNCE NEYMAR SO WE CAN CONQUER EUROPE. — Jfue ? (@AlmightyJid) August 4, 2019

Can we announce Jr. from PSG now !?? — BarcaFreak (@BarcasBoY) August 4, 2019

NOW SIGN NEYMAR — Aegon Targaryen ? (@AhmedMessi__) August 4, 2019

Sign Neymar — Barcelonista (@SHR96__) August 4, 2019

Now announce Neymar — FCBCulé (@CulePerSempre10) August 4, 2019

Announce Neymar!!!!! — footystuff (@footystuff8) August 4, 2019

Finallyyy Firpooo????? — Sunny Harjani (@harjani_sunny) August 4, 2019

