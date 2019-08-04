Talks held: New formula proposed as Barcelona make progress to leave Neymar convinced over return

Barcelona are reportedly becoming increasingly confident about their ability to re-sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The Catalan giants saw their Brazilian superstar leave the Nou Camp in 2017, and he has gone on to enjoy a prolific spell with the reigning Ligue 1 champions having bagged 51 goals in just 58 games.

SEE MORE: Barcelona chief hints at future potential transfers as club announce Junior Firpo arrival

However, speculation has been rife over his future for some time, particularly this summer, and it appears as though there could be a breakthrough which will lead to a second spell with Barcelona.

According to Sport, the two clubs have continued discussions and now it’s possible that a loan deal with an option to buy could be agreed upon with PSG accepting that they may well have to let him leave following a complete breakdown with Neymar who has made it clear that he wants to move on.

The report specifically adds that the 27-year-old is now ‘convinced that he will play at the Nou Camp this season’, and so time will tell if the respective parties can all reach the necessary agreements to give the move the green light.

On one hand, PSG don’t want to keep a reportedly unhappy player in the squad, as that could be dangerous in terms of the morale in the squad and the attitude towards him from other players and how it effects others.

That said though, Neymar remains one of the world’s best, and so they will also be desperate to try and find a solution to keep him happy and ensure that he leads their charge for more major trophies this season.

Based on the report above though, it sounds as though his mind is made up, and that the latest formula being discussed could ultimately lead to a crucial breakthrough.