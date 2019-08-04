‘That is the transfer business I like’ – Why Jurgen Klopp is pleased despite limited Liverpool transfer window

Liverpool haven’t added a great deal this summer, but boss Jurgen Klopp isn’t the least bit concerned about it based on his comments below.

The Merseyside giants are coming off the back of a campaign in which they pushed Man City all the way in a thrilling Premier League title race, while ending on a high note with a triumph in the Champions League.

With that in mind, there is a strong argument to say that they didn’t need to add much this summer anyway, although perhaps with Alberto Moreno and Daniel Sturridge moving on after their contracts expired, they could have looked to fill those voids.

However, it’s just youngsters Sepp van den Berg and Harvey Elliott who have arrived with just days left in the window, but Klopp has pointed towards the fact that they’ve kept their current squad together as being a major boost in itself.

“Half the world would like to have these guys and they don’t throw nuts, they have money as well!” he is quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

“It is a bonus just keeping these guys together for another year. We wanted to, they absolutely deserve it, and it means consolidation, pay the bills, play football, go for everything.

“Only in England, do you come up with “new faces” and “bring in more quality”. But that was never the intention because we have a wonderful age group and they deserve to stay together.

“Divock Origi has a new contact and all the others have stayed – that is the transfer business I like. People may smile or laugh about it, but keeping a team like this together is not easy.”

In fairness, Klopp does make a valid point, and as seen with Man City’s lack of transfer business aside from the marquee addition of Rodri, Pep Guardiola has chosen not to add a great deal either.

The Liverpool boss also noted that with the likes of Adam Lallana, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita putting injury woes behind them to play bigger roles, coupled with youngsters coming through, he should have more than enough at his disposal to ensure that the Reds can compete for major honours again this year.