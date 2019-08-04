Spurs are going to have to pay out around £68M if they want to bring Argentina and Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso to the club ahead of next Thursday’s transfer deadline.

There are just four days left in the transfer window for English clubs, and it seems like Spurs are going to have to get a move on if they’re to bring Lo Celso to north London in time.

As per Mundo Deportivo, Mauricio Pochettino’s side are going to have to stump up €75M (£68M) if they want to sign Lo Celso this summer.

Lo Celso would be a brilliant signing for Tottenham to make, thus it’d probably be a wise move for them to fork out this aforementioned sum and bring him to the Premier League ahead of next week’s deadline.

It was reported earlier this week by the Independent that Man United are eyeing a move for Spurs talisman Christian Eriksen, a move that’d be a big blow for Pochettino and Co should it go through.

However, this blow would be softened significantly if they’re able to bring in Lo Celso as a replacement for the Dane.

Last year, Lo Celso bagged 16 goals and six assists from midfield, as he contributed significantly to Betis’ largely-impressive La Liga campaign.

This form for the Spanish outfit saw Lo Celso called-up to Argentina’s squad for their Copa America campaign this summer, one in which saw the Albiceleste finish third.

If Spurs are serious about building on the impressive campaign they had last year, it may be worth paying the money to bring in Lo Celso ahead of Thursday’s 5pm deadline.