Video: Aubameyang bags superb finish to hand Arsenal 1-0 lead vs Barcelona in Joan Gamper trophy

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a brilliant goal for Arsenal this evening, as he handed the Gunners a 1-0 lead in the Joan Gamper trophy.

With the match still goalless going into the 36th minute, the away side broke the deadlock thanks to a fine finish from forward Aubameyang.

After receiving the ball just outside the area, Aubameyang turned his man before firing home into the top corner, leaving Neto with no chance.

It was superb finish from the Gabon international, one that any player on the pitch would be happy to score themselves!