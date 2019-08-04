Kyle Walker came up clutch for Manchester City in the final moments of today’s Community Shield clash vs Liverpool, look at this insane goal-line clearance.

In the 91st minute of today’s season opener, Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah turned England international John Stones in and out before firing an effort towards goal.

The superstar’s shot was blocked but he managed to loop a header towards goal with a rebound. The header looked destined to hit the back of net, but Kyle Walker had other plans.

The former Tottenham star race back towards his goal-line and produced an acrobatic overhead kick clearance to deny Salah the chance of spectacularly winning the game for the Reds.

Check out Waker’s unbelievable clearance below:

Kyle Walker, that is absolutely spectacular ? You won't see a better defensive clearance all season! Ridiculous athleticism ? pic.twitter.com/DvRJG3f8bs — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 4, 2019

It’s highly unlikely that we’ll see an acrobatic last-ditch clearance again for some time. Walker’s athleticism is truly amazing.