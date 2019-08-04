Liverpool’s centre-backs Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip combined to draw the Reds level with Manchester City in today’s Community Shield clash.

In the 77th minute of the clash, Liverpool managed to equalise after captain Jordan Henderson’s free-kick was headed into the path of Virgil van Dijk. The Dutchman showed his impressive ability with the ball by playing an inch-perfect cross into the six yard box.

Joel Matip towered over Nicolas Otamendi to head the ball into the back of the net.

Check out the equaliser below:

?? Van Dijk

?? Matip Liverpool are level as their centre-backs link up at Wembley! Great composure from Van Dijk! ? pic.twitter.com/8ciJMqmzli — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 4, 2019

Matip’s crucial equaliser came just 10 minutes after the Cameroon star was brought on by Jurgen Klopp.