Video: Lucas Moura applies finishing touch to superb Spurs counter attack vs Inter Milan

Lucas Moura was on hand to wrap up a fine counter attack for Spurs this afternoon, as he handed the Lilywhites the lead against Inter Milan in their final pre-season friendly.

With the game just three minutes old, the home side took the lead through Moura, who fired home emphatically following a counter-attack that was started by new signing Tanguy N’Dombele.

It was a rapid counter from Spurs, who will be looking to end their pre-season off in style with a win against Antonio Conte’s side this afternoon.