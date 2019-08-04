Video: Luis Suarez scores brilliant last-minute winner for Barcelona vs Arsenal to win Blaugrana the Joan Gamper trophy

Luis Suarez bagged a dramatic winner for Barcelona this evening in the Joan Gamper trophy, as he scored a fine volley against Arsenal.

With the scores sitting at 1-1 going into the final minute on the match, Suarez was played in over the top by Sergi Roberto, with the Uruguayan then finishing brilliantly to win the match for the Blaugrana.

It was a superb take from Suarez, who’ll be looking to keep his place in Barca’s starting XI this season following the arrival of Antoine Griezmann.

And he’d have certainly done his case no harm by scoring this absolute beauty!