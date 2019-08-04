Video: Maitland-Niles scores horrible own goal as he gifts Barcelona equaliser vs Arsenal in Joan Gamper trophy

Ainsley Maitland-Niles scored a horrible own goal for Arsenal this evening, as he gifted Barcelona an equaliser in their Joan Gamper trophy clash.

Having taken the lead in the first half thanks to a fine finish from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the Gunners found themselves level in the second half after Maitland-Niles had a moment to forget.

After the ball fell to the Arsenal youngster, he looked to return it back to ‘keeper Bernd Leno, however Maitland-Niles ended up putting the ball past the German and into an empty net.

We’re sure he’s not going to want to watch that back any time soon!