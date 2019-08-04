Menu

Video: Manchester City and Liverpool fans in nasty brawl before Community Shield

Liverpool FC Manchester City
Posted by

Footage has emerged of a mass brawl between Manchester City and Liverpool fans on the London Underground before today’s Community Shield tie.

The video of the incident shows both sets of fans throwing punches while travelling towards Wembley Stadium for today’s season opener.

It appears that the two sets of fans began to fight after the Underground service stopped. A set of City supporters on the platform appear to have attacked Reds fans that were on the train.

Take a look at the incident below:

It’s not nice to see things like this, hopefully the authorities punish the fans that were involved in the chaos.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories community shield FA Community Shield Wembley wembley stadium