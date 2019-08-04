Footage has emerged of a mass brawl between Manchester City and Liverpool fans on the London Underground before today’s Community Shield tie.

The video of the incident shows both sets of fans throwing punches while travelling towards Wembley Stadium for today’s season opener.

It appears that the two sets of fans began to fight after the Underground service stopped. A set of City supporters on the platform appear to have attacked Reds fans that were on the train.

Take a look at the incident below:

Liverpool and City fans in good spirits ahead of the #CommunityShield pic.twitter.com/WpknyCIlxM — Stephen Patten (@StevePatten) August 4, 2019

It’s not nice to see things like this, hopefully the authorities punish the fans that were involved in the chaos.