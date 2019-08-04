Championship side QPR amazed fans with their lovely team goal in their win against Stoke, in four passes QPR managed to get the ball from their keeper to the back of the net.

In the 53rd minute of QPR’s Championship opener against Stoke, the R’s crafted a superb team move that saw them play out from the defence before hitting the back of the net.

It took Mark Warburton’s side just four passes – starting with the goalkeeper – to shatter Stoke’s defence.

21-year-old ace Eberechi Eze picked up the ball just past the halfway line before charing towards goal, the England Under-20s international used some spectacular skill to glide past Stoke defender Nathan Collins before firing the ball into the back of the net.

Check out QPR’s sensational team goal below:

Eze's goal is even better with Titanic music#QPR pic.twitter.com/DRSuexLQJ7 — Antti Korpela (@Antti_K_QPR) August 3, 2019

Fans likened the stunning move to the type of goal that Barcelona are usually celebrated for:

One of the best team goals I’ve ever seen. If Barcelona scored that goal, the football world would be going nuts right now. Great balance and finish from Eze, too. What a start! ?????? — Karl Henry (@karlhenry08) August 4, 2019

This goal is something else man, if Barcelona scores this the media wouldn’t shut up about it #QPR https://t.co/mg2Z6llma5 — The Burnden Aces (@TheBurndenAces) August 4, 2019

Not sure if QPR or Barcelona?! What a goal! https://t.co/OX6t6at49A — Hagger (@Hagger333) August 4, 2019

Pep Guardiola would have been proud of this ? — Real Talk Manchester City ?? (@RealTalkMCFC) August 4, 2019

Could QPR be the surprise package in the Championship this season with football like this?