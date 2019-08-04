Menu

Video: ‘Not sure if QPR or Barcelona’ – These fans react to QPR’s stunning team goal against Stoke

Stoke City FC
Championship side QPR amazed fans with their lovely team goal in their win against Stoke, in four passes QPR managed to get the ball from their keeper to the back of the net.

In the 53rd minute of QPR’s Championship opener against Stoke, the R’s crafted a superb team move that saw them play out from the defence before hitting the back of the net.

It took Mark Warburton’s side just four passes – starting with the goalkeeper – to shatter Stoke’s defence.

21-year-old ace Eberechi Eze picked up the ball just past the halfway line before charing towards goal, the England Under-20s international used some spectacular skill to glide past Stoke defender Nathan Collins before firing the ball into the back of the net.

Check out QPR’s sensational team goal below:

Fans likened the stunning move to the type of goal that Barcelona are usually celebrated for:

Could QPR be the surprise package in the Championship this season with football like this?

