Manchester City have taken the lead in today’s Community Shield against Liverpool, Pep Guardiola’s side pounced after the Reds fell asleep.

In the 11th minute of the clash, England international Kyle Walker launched a lovely pass into the path of Kevin de Bruyne, the Belgian headed the ball towards David Silva.

Silva showed why he’s called ‘the magician’ as he produced a clever flick to play the ball into Raheem Sterling. The star scored against his former club with a left-footed strike that bundled underneath Alisson and spilled into the back of the net.

Liverpool’s defence were very sloppy in the buildup to the goal, Jurgen Klopp’s men fell asleep and they were punished.

Check out the goal below:

11 minutes into the new season and Raheem Sterling is already in the goalscorers column! ? City catch Liverpool sleeping to take the lead at Wembley… That flick from David Silva ? pic.twitter.com/avtQUNOphJ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 4, 2019

Some fans will blast Mohamed Salah as the Egyptian’s failure to challenge De Bruyne ultimately led to the goal.