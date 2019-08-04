Menu

Video: Wilfried Zaha practises free-kicks in Man United shirt as some Red Devils fans urge him to “come back” to Old Trafford

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Wilfried Zaha posted a video of himself practicing free-kicks in a Manchester United shirt today, with Red Devils fans now urging the player to seal a move back to Old Trafford this summer.

Zaha has been linked with a number of clubs this summer, with one of these being Arsenal as per i News, who state that the Gunners are still interested in signing him despite having already landed Nicolas Pepe.

Amid this, Zaha seemed to have fuelled rumours regarding his future after he tweeted a video of him practising free-kicks whilst donning a United top, which can be seen below.

And following this, a number of the club’s fans have taken to Twitter to call for the player to rejoin United this summer.

Wishful thinking, but we can’t blame them for trying!

More Stories / Latest News
More Stories Wilfried Zaha