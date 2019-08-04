Video: Wilfried Zaha practises free-kicks in Man United shirt as some Red Devils fans urge him to “come back” to Old Trafford

Wilfried Zaha posted a video of himself practicing free-kicks in a Manchester United shirt today, with Red Devils fans now urging the player to seal a move back to Old Trafford this summer.

Zaha has been linked with a number of clubs this summer, with one of these being Arsenal as per i News, who state that the Gunners are still interested in signing him despite having already landed Nicolas Pepe.

Amid this, Zaha seemed to have fuelled rumours regarding his future after he tweeted a video of him practising free-kicks whilst donning a United top, which can be seen below.

Some things just don’t change ?? pic.twitter.com/J4PGMmWAnX — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) August 4, 2019

And following this, a number of the club’s fans have taken to Twitter to call for the player to rejoin United this summer.

Wishful thinking, but we can’t blame them for trying!

Come back to united #Glazersout — MUFC not PLC (@LarkmanMarie) August 4, 2019

Please come back! You are far better than Rashford — chuwailong (@dotolong) August 4, 2019

Come back to Manchester! I always thought that we did not use him wisely, great player, for me i will be always glad to see him back — Lasha Shvangiradze (@LMCompilations) August 4, 2019

@ManUtd this is the sort of player he want at the club. Someone that wants to play for the badge. Man united fan. Zaha came to the club too soon. You would pair up perfect with spiderman i bet — Gary Sandford (@sandfoga) August 4, 2019

Ild take him back at united didnt get the chance coz he rifled Moyes daughter — rhys platt (@rhys2k1) August 4, 2019

Ngl, I'd take Zaha back in a heartbeat. https://t.co/t6zVqbaPxB — Kimi Jay (@kimi_jay) August 4, 2019

I know it’s only because of Bailly but I would love him back at United — ?????? ? ?? (@NateReddin) August 4, 2019