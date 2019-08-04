Some Liverpool fans have reacted to Jurgen Klopp’s lineup for the Reds’ community shield clash vs Manchester City, will the Reds come out on top this afternoon?

Liverpool’s lineup for this afternoon’s mammoth season opener is as close to full strength as the Reds can get, the only notable absentee is Sadio Mane. The star winger has been granted extra time off following his run to the Africa Cup of Nations final with Senegal this summer.

Champions League hero Divock Origi has taken Mane’s place in the lineup. Liverpool have a solid back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

The Reds stoppers can’t afford to put a foot wrong as City’s devastating attackers will be waiting to pounce on any mistakes.

Fans will be excited to see that England international Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is on the bench after his recovery from injury. Adam Lallana is also an option for Klopp off the bench, the former Southampton star has struggled with injury troubles in recent years.

Take a look at Liverpool’s team for the clash below:

Klopp has certainly opted for his best side this afternoon, whereas Pep Guardiola is still resting some of his biggest stars in today’s season opener.

Here’s some reaction to the Reds’ lineup:

announce victory — Oliver ???? (@thebeckerstyle) August 4, 2019

Our best 11 at the moment. No complaints. Ox to score a screamer coming off the bench ?? #COYR — ??OxladeChmbz¹? (@OutstandingOx_) August 4, 2019

omdssss were not playing around — emma ? (@ER17LFC) August 4, 2019

Wow this team — Tim (@timmounce) August 4, 2019

Gorgeous line up fellas — Jake ? (@jakemccaffrey25) August 4, 2019

WIN PLEASE — Samuel (@SamueILFC) August 4, 2019

Holy cow we’re going all in. We have to win now ffs ? — Firmtastic (@europhic) August 4, 2019

VVD & GOMEZ PARTNERSHIP BACK SUUUUUIIIIIIIIII — Shaneena (@HamzehLFC) August 4, 2019

Liverpool will be hoping to set the tone against Manchester City today, being victorious this afternoon could give the Reds a massive boost in momentum as they look to beat Pep Guardiola’s side to the Premier League title this season.