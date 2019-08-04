Some Manchester United fans believe that the club have secured a deal to sign this world class star after this hint was dropped on social media.

These Manchester United fans believe that the club’s move for Juventus superstar Paulo Dybala is complete after seeing an Instagram post from the player’s barber on social media.

The Mirror understand that the Red Devils are currently in talks with Juventus regarding a potential swap deal involving attackers Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku.

Dybala’s barber, Nelson Saino Estilista uploaded a photo of the star’s latest haircut this evening along with the caption: “Change of look. Thank you for letting me be part of your image dear friend”.

Take a look at the social media post that has sparked rumours below:

Big day coming up soon, @PauDybala_JR? “Thank you for letting me part of your image.” ????? #MUFC pic.twitter.com/8OHCtZzMdo — United Xtra (@utdxtra) August 3, 2019

Some United fans have pointed to the fact that Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez were both pictured with ‘fresh trims’ in the days leading up to their official announcements as United players.

Interestingly it was also revealed that ‘TKM’ translates to ‘Love you so much in Spanish’, your barber wouldn’t exactly say this to you unless they were sure that they wouldn’t be able to cut your hair again:

Dybala's barber saying goodbye to him after his last cut Tkm = Love you so much in spanish pic.twitter.com/5fYLrS4f8U — mx (@LeooMessi10i) August 3, 2019

Lastly, his latest post, begins with the words “change of look” with so many jewels. (nickname La Joya) that’s unlike all his other posts isn’t it?

He then thanks Dybala and says TKM (ILY in Spanish)

Bit much for a barber isn’t it?

He’s clearly given Dybala his support. pic.twitter.com/BiQzB9f5YE — AWB?? (@WxnBissaka29) August 3, 2019

Check out some reaction from fans to the social media post:

Getting ready for official presentation?! — ????? MUFC (@Dr_tweeting) August 3, 2019

Pogba also got a haircut around the time of his transfer ? — James ? (@NumberEightRole) August 3, 2019

Alexis Sanchez got a new trim before he joined — Matt (@UtdMxtt) August 3, 2019

Getting ready for the announcement video. — ? (@mufc_era) August 3, 2019

getting a trim ready for the united photo shoot, you love to see it — Cole (@GoalKingCole9) August 3, 2019

I think it’s a goodbye message. I think he meand part of your image like his looks while playing for juve. So he is thanking him for being part of his image all of those years. Hard to explain but i think it’s that — Ra?hySzn (@ahmad_kanafani) August 3, 2019

Goodbye message from his personal Barber i guess — Sekani (@kemosabe02) August 3, 2019

We’ve got him boys — kaspa2loud (@Kaspa_100) August 3, 2019

One eagle-eyed fan has dug deeper and found that the barber is actually based in Argentina, suggesting that the star could have had a haircut before his return to Turin and prior to rumours of a transfer:

Cant believe I did a google search on this. THE BARBER IS BASED IN CORDOBA ARGENTINA!!! Anyone think he’s simply posting it today, but Dybala got the haircut before he flew into Turin? ? Point being, can we wait for something a bit more solid?! ? — Billy (@AmoriZep) August 3, 2019

Does this post suggest that Dybala’s move is edging closer or are things being blown out of proportion?