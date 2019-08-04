Menu

‘We’ve got him’ – Major hint leads to these fans suggesting that star’s move to Manchester United is done

Manchester United FC
Some Manchester United fans believe that the club have secured a deal to sign this world class star after this hint was dropped on social media.

These Manchester United fans believe that the club’s move for Juventus superstar Paulo Dybala is complete after seeing an Instagram post from the player’s barber on social media.

The Mirror understand that the Red Devils are currently in talks with Juventus regarding a potential swap deal involving attackers Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku.

Dybala’s barber, Nelson Saino Estilista uploaded a photo of the star’s latest haircut this evening along with the caption: “Change of look. Thank you for letting me be part of your image dear friend”.

Take a look at the social media post that has sparked rumours below:

Some United fans have pointed to the fact that Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez were both pictured with ‘fresh trims’ in the days leading up to their official announcements as United players.

Interestingly it was also revealed that ‘TKM’ translates to ‘Love you so much in Spanish’, your barber wouldn’t exactly say this to you unless they were sure that they wouldn’t be able to cut your hair again: 

Check out some reaction from fans to the social media post:

One eagle-eyed fan has dug deeper and found that the barber is actually based in Argentina, suggesting that the star could have had a haircut before his return to Turin and prior to rumours of a transfer:

Does this post suggest that Dybala’s move is edging closer or are things being blown out of proportion?

