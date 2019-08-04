Arsenal fans have been sent into uproar this afternoon, after new signing Nicolas Pepe was left out of the Gunners’ squad to take on Barcelona today.

Unai Emery’s side take on the Blaugrana in the Joan Gamper trophy this evening, as the north London side look to end their pre-season on the right note.

For the game, the club have announced a 21-man squad that have travelled to Spain for the clash, however new signing Pepe was nowhere to be seen on the confirmed squad list.

Pepe, who joined the club earlier this week from French side Lille, and attacking teammate Alexandre Lacazette have not been included in the squad, which was posted on the club’s official website earlier today.

The Ivorian’s exclusion from the Gunners’ squad has seen a number of the club’s fans take to Twitter to ask exactly where the winger is.

As seen below, a few fans were left angry after Pepe’s name wasn’t included in Gunners’ squad for today’s clash, and given how much they paid to sign him, we can hardly blame them!

No Pepe what's the point — Mazen (@KRTgooner) August 4, 2019

Wtf no pepe — J ™ (@afceleven) August 4, 2019

NO PEPE NO PARTY WTF UNAI — ?²? (@riessnelson) August 4, 2019

No pépé ? — Abokorgunners (@gunnerforever78) August 4, 2019

No Pepe no party — Jez (@Jez0107) August 4, 2019

No Pepe ? — Drew (@N12gooner) August 4, 2019

Wtf wheres pepe — thats a smartee indeed. (@Dhruvg145) August 4, 2019