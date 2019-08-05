Barcelona have confirmed that Lionel Messi has picked up an injury in training today, with the Argentine now set to sit out the club’s last few pre-season games in the USA.

According to the club’s official website, Messi has suffered a calf strain in his right leg, and thus, will not travel with the rest of the squad to the USA for the Blaugrana’s double-header against Napoli this week.

This news will obviously come as a huge blow for the club, as Messi is one of the best players on the planet, with the Argentine also being an integral part of the club’s first team.

The forward has been Barca’s main man for almost a decade now, and it’s going to be a real blow for the club if he’s to be out for an extended period of time due to this injury.

Following this news, Blaugrana supporters have taken to Twitter to show just has fearful they are regarding Messi’s injury, with some fans even fearing the worst.

As you can see below, a number of Barca fans certainly haven’t taken this news too lightly…

