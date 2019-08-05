Reports in Germany suggest that Premier League giants Arsenal have made a sensational bid to sign one of the Bundesliga’s best defenders.

According to German newspaper Bild (subscription required), Arsenal have made a staggering £55m (€60m) bid for Red Bull Leipzig star Dayot Upamecano.

The highly-reliable Bild suggest that Leipzig immediately rejected the Gunners’ offer, the report claims that the star has a £92m (€100m) release clause.

Bild understand that the north London club could return with another offer for the star before Thursday’s transfer deadline. It will be difficult for the Gunners to prise Upamecano away from Leipzig as the star is a key member of Julian Negelsmann’s team.

The 20-year-old has established himself as one of the Bundesliga’s biggest talents since joining Leipzig from sister club Red Bull Salzburg in January 2017.

The centre-back was at the heart of France’s defence in their run to the Semi-Finals of the European Under-21s Championships this summer. It would be surprising to see Arsenal splash the cash for the star given that they recently broke their club record to sign Lille sensation Nicolas Pepe for £72m, according to BBC Sport. Reports in the media suggested that the Gunners had a small budget to work with this summer, maybe this really isn’t the case and Arsenal have pulled the wool over their rivals’ eyes.