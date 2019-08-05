Arsenal have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Philippe Coutinho, with the player reportedly unwilling to seal a loan move to the Emirates this summer from Barcelona.

The Sun have noted recently that the Gunners were set for talks with Barca regarding a potential loan move for the Brazilian, with the report also stating the Emery’s side are favourites to sign the player with bookmakers Willian Hill.

However despite all of this, it doesn’t seem like Coutinho is going to be sealing a move back to the Premier League with Arsenal any time soon.

As per Mundo Deportivo, there’s been talk of Barca being willing to let Coutinho leave on loan in order to open up a space in their squad for Neymar.

However, according to the same report, Coutinho’s agent has stated that Barca aren’t in fact willing to do this, whilst the Brazilian isn’t willing to leave the club on loan either.

This news will come as a blow for the Gunners, as it seems like their dreams of bringing Coutinho the Emirates ahead of Thursday’s deadline has been dashed.

A loan move away from the Nou Camp could’ve been the switch Coutinho needed in order to reignite his stagnant career.

The midfielder has been poor for the Blaugrana since his move to the club from Liverpool 18 months ago, with the player struggling to cement his place in the club’s starting XI during that time frame.

However, it seems like Coutinho’s is willing to stick it out in Spain and prove his worth to Barca, a decision that’ll be much to Arsenal’s dismay.