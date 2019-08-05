Arsenal have been dealt a potential blow ahead of their Premier League opener against Newcastle, as key forward Alexandre Lacazette faces a race against time to be fit for the clash.

Lacazette was taken off injured during the Gunners’ pre-season clash against Lyon in the Emirates Cup back in July, with the player then being left out of the club’s squad to take on Barcelona yesterday because of this.

And now, it seems like Lacazette could miss his side’s Premier League opener against the Magpies this weekend due to this injury.

As per the Sun, Arsenal are worrying about the Frenchman’s fitness ahead of their match against Steven Bruce’s side, with the striker now facing a race against time to be fit for the tie.

Lacazette has proven to be a key part of Arsenal’s side since his arrival from Lyon in the summer of 2017, and it’ll be a big blow for the north London side if he isn’t able to regain his fitness before Sunday’s clash.

Last year, the French international bagged an impressive 19 goals and 13 assists in all competitions, as he formed a formidable partnership up-top with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

However, this return from Lacazette wasn’t enough to help Arsenal win any silverware, and it wasn’t even enough to see them finish in the top four and qualify for this year’s Champions League.

Lacazette is a key part of Arsenal’s side, and his absence will definitely be felt if he fails to regain fitness in time for Sunday’s clash vs Newcastle.

However, Lacazette’s absence could mean that Gunners fans get a first glimpse at new signing Nicolas Pepe.

Every cloud…