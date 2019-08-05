Barcelona vice-president Jordi Cardoner has said that, as of now, the club will not be making a move for PSG winger Neymar.

The Brazilian winger has been linked with a move away from PSG this summer, with both Barca and Real Madrid said to be interested in him as per Don Balon.

And it seems like both sides are going to have fork out a pretty penny for him as, according to L’Equipe, the Ligue 1 champions are demanding a whopping €300M for him.

SEE MORE: “Announce Europa League” – Barcelona superstar’s confirmed injury has these Blaugrana fans fearing the worst

Barcelona have recently added Junior Firpo to a list of summer signings that already include Frenkie de Jong and Antoine Griezmann, and one would assume that, after bringing in the players that they have, it will be difficult for the Blaugrana to afford Neymar’s signature.

Cardoner has stated that Neymar is not coming to the Camp Nou as per Goal, with the Barca chief insisting that “as of today, there’s no Neymar case, as the president said, and it’s complicated. We are passive actors. We know he’s not happy in Paris and it’s a situation that needs to be resolved in Paris.”

Cardoner then went on to add that “We haven’t spoken to them. There is a lot of respect between the clubs and if there is a Neymar case one day, we’ll talk. Today, at this time, it’s ruled out.”

Given how much Barcelona have spent this summer and how much PSG are demanding, it’ll seems very unlikely that the Blaugrana will be able to get a deal over the line for Neymar, especially if Cardoner’s words are anything to go off.

It’s easy to see why Barca might be interested in re-signing Neymar, as the Brazilian was brilliant for the Spanish giants during his first stint for the club.

During his four years at the Nou Camp, Neymar helped the club win two La Liga titles, three Copa Del Rey titles and one Champions League title, as well as other numerous pieces of silverware to boot.

Alas, given Cardoner’s words, it doesn’t seem like the attacker will be lining up in Barca’s famous red and blue kit any time soon…