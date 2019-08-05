Inter Milan have reportedly made a bid of €80 million to sign Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku has been strongly linked with a move to Juventus, with Calciomercato claiming that the club’s Sporting Director Fabio Paratici would discuss a swap deal with Man United which would result in the Belgian joining the Bianconeri while Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic would go the other way.

SEE MORE: Manchester United opt against sealing transfer after target demanded huge £350,000-a-week wage

However, a report from the Telegraph stated that the Red Devils called off the swap deal because of Dybala’s reluctance to leave Turin and his high salary demands.

As per the Telegraph, Inter Milan are interested in signing Lukaku, with the club even having a recent €60M offer for the striker turned down by Manchester United.

With Lukaku’s proposed move to Juventus seemingly dead in the water, Inter are said to have made another offer for the Belgian according to Italian journalist Tancredi Palmeri.

As seen below, Palmeri tweeted that the Serie A club have made an offer of €75 million plus €5 million add-ons in exchange for the striker.

BOOM!

Inter have bid 75m€ + 5m€ add-ons for Lukaku! Differently from previous bids instantly rejected, Manchester United have not rejected it, after Juventus letting now Dybala doesn’t want to move. — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) August 4, 2019

A report from the Sun last month claimed that United were demanding £75 million for Lukaku, and it seems like Inter are very close to matching this price tag if Palmeri’s words are to be believed.

The Belgium international had a poor 2018/19 season, netting just 15 goals in 45 matches as he failed to help United qualify for this season’s Champions League.

Lukaku has been largely impressive ever since he move to the Premier League all those years ago, however now, it seems like the forward’s time in England could be coming to an end in the near future, especially if United end up accepting Inter’s bid for the forward.

It’ll definitely be interesting to see what United do with Inter’s offer for the striker, especially when you consider the transfer window for English clubs shuts in just three days time.