Man United have turned down an offer from Real Madrid for midfielder Paul Pogba, as Los Blancos finally made their move for the French international.

Pogba has been linked with a move to the Spanish capital for a large part of this summer window, and now, it seems like Real have finally made their move for the player.

According to the Times, Zidane’s side have made an offer of £27.4M plus the services of James Rodriguez for Pogba, a bid which the Red Devils have turned down.

A bid of this ilk for a player like Pogba is almost offensive to say the least, as the Frenchman is worth much more than £27.4M plus Rodriguez.

The Times’ report also notes that Real weren’t able to make an offer that was anywhere near the £150M United want for Pogba, and as expected, they’ve seen this bid turned down.

The Times’ report also hints that this being Real’s first offer for Pogba, as they state that the club have ‘finally’ made their move for the World Cup winner, something that seems illogical from Los Blancos given that there’s just days left in the transfer window for English sides.

If this is Real’s first official bid for Pogba, it’s very bad planning from the club, as we doubt United would ever accept an offer like this for Pogba seeing as there’s just three days left in the window for them to buy a replacement.

It’ll be interesting to see if Real go back in for Pogba ahead of the transfer deadline, or whether they give up on the Frenchman and turn their attentions to other targets.