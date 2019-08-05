Spanish giants Real Madrid have agreed a deal to sign this exciting midfielder, it looks as though the star will be the last piece of Zinedine Zidane’s rebuild.

According to Spanish outlet ABC, Real Madrid have agreed a €55m deal plus add-ons for Ajax sensation Donny van de Beek, the Dutchman has already agreed a six-year contract with Los Blancos.

Van de Beek has shown immense class to delay his move to the Spanish capital as he refuses to turn his back on his boyhood club in their time of need.

According to Dutch newspaper AD, Van de Beek will complete his move to Real Madrid after their Champions League qualifiers against PAOK, the second leg of the tie will be player on August 13 – leaving the Dutchman free to leave after this date.

Ajax can’t risk their progression to the Champions League group stage by fielding a completely new midfield against PAOK. Frenkie de Jong has already left this summer and AD understand Lasse Schone is close to sealing a move to Genoa.

Van de Beek has been with the Amsterdam outfit since the age of eight, the ace made his debut at 17 and was already an established starter by the time he was 18.

Van de Beek’s impressive performances led to his boyhood club completing the domestic double and reaching the Champions League Semi-Finals last season.

Van de Beek is certainly the type of player that can help Zinedine Zidane return Los Blancos to their former glory. The Ajax academy graduate managed to score 17 goals and provide 13 assists from midfield last season.

The tireless midfielder is extremely well-rounded – making him a useful option for Madrid. The star is equally comfortable in a traditional midfield and attacking midfield role. Van de Beek demonstrated a knack for scoring important goals for Ajax last season, this could be a priceless trait for Zidane to invest in.

Van de Beek looks like a quality long-term successor to Luka Modric.

Van de Beek has also emerged as an important player for the Netherlands national team in the last year, the star was in action in both of Holland’s recent Nations League clashes against England and Portugal.

The 22-year-old will follow in the footsteps of Dutch attacking midfielders Wesley Sneijder and Rafael van der Vaart in moving to Los Blancos.

Van de Beek will be Zidane’s sixth major signing of the summer; after the arrivals of Eder Militao, Eden Hazard, Ferland Mendy, Luka Jovic and Rodrygo.