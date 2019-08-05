Belgian club Club Brugge have announced the signing of goalkeeper Simon Mignolet from Liverpool on Twitter.

Mignolet, who was an unused substitute in yesterday’s Community Shield against Manchester City, arrived in Bruges today as he looked to seal a move back to his home country.

Via the club’s official site, Brugge confirmed the arrival of Mignolet, with the player penning a five-year deal with the Belgian side after he passed a medical.

Mignolet’s transfer fee is reportedly set to be around £6.4M, with this fee potentially rising to £8.2M with add-ons according to the Guardian.

Club Brugge posted a video on Twitter, confirming the arrival of the 31-year old goalkeeper who has made 21 appearances for the Belgium national team and represented the country in three tournaments.

Mignolet joined Liverpool from Sunderland in the summer of 2013, with the shot-stopper going on to make 204 appearances for the Reds across all competitions during that time frame, keeping 66 clean sheets.

The Belgian international was a regular for the Premier League club before losing his place to Loris Karius, and then current Reds no.1 Alisson.

Last season, he made just two appearances for the Reds, which came in both the EFL Cup and FA Cup matches against Chelsea and Wolves respectively, with the Merseyside club losing 2-1 on both occasions.

After winning the Champions League last season, Mignolet will now try to help Club Brugge qualify for the competition, with the Blauw-Zwart playing the first leg of their 3rd round qualifying match against Dynamo Kyiv in Bruges tonight.