One of the Premier League’s biggest stars could be on the move to Europe this summer, the midfielder’s asking price has reportedly been slashed to £50m.

According to Spanish outlet AS, Tottenham have slashed their asking price for superstar Christian Eriksen to £50m to foreign clubs and £60m to English clubs.

According to the Telegraph, Daniel Levy had valued the star at £130m – his valuation being more than halved will place some of Europe’s top clubs on red alert.

The Telegraph understand that Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Inter Milan are interested in the Dane. AS’s report highlights that the star is a serious target for Manchester United.

Eriksen has just 12 months left on his contract with the north London club, meaning this summer is the last viable time that Spurs can cash in a substantial amount for the midfielder’s signature.

AS also report that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer labelled Eriksen as a potential signing in of his very first meetings after being appointed United’s boss. The Spanish outlet also claim that United have already offered personal terms to Eriksen.

Eriksen quickly established himself as one of Tottenham’s key players after arriving from Dutch giants Ajax in 2013.

There’s no doubt that Eriksen is one of the best players in the world in his position and the 27-year-old would certainly be a handful for any of the top sides that have been linked with his signature.

Eriksen dropped a massive hint earlier this summer that suggested he was eyeing the exit door at Tottenham:

"I might want to try something new." Christian Eriksen has dropped hints that he wants a new challenge away from Spurs… pic.twitter.com/1xenMi1yLu — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) June 5, 2019

Eriksen is one of the best creative midfielders to ever grace the Premier League. The Dane has 60 league assists – the 19th highest of all time.

The Ajax academy graduate has 206 Premier League appearances to date, scoring 49 goals. Eriksen is also a world-class talent off the ball; the star is a tireless runner that would flourish in a top side’s midfield.

Eriksen also has game-changing set-piece ability and is a serious threat from long-range, the Dane has bailed out Spurs’ countless times in recent years with these tools.