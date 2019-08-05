Liverpool have announced their first senior signing of the summer, the Reds have strengthened in a key area following a recent departure.

Champions League winners Liverpool have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Adrian. The 32-year-old joins the Reds on a free transfer following his departure from West Ham.

According to Times journalist Paul Joyce, the Spaniard has signed a two-year deal with the Reds, which includes the option for a further year.

The Reds needed to make an addition to their goalkeeping ranks following the departure of Simon Mignolet, the 31-year-old returned to his homeland to join Club Brugge in a deal worth £6.4m (€7m), as per BBC Sport.

Adrian is Jurgen Klopp’s first senior signing of the summer, the stopper joins youngster Sepp van den Berg in moving to Anfield.

Take a look at Liverpool's announcement for Adrian's signature below:

Check out some reaction to Adrian's addition:

We suspect that this response is a sly dig towards Manchester United stopper David De Gea:

Adrian should fit in just fine with the rest of Liverpool’s squad, the ace has already spent six years in English football following his spell with West Ham.

The former Real Betis star made 125 Premier League appearances with the London club. During his time with the Hammers, Adrian helped the side to qualification for the Europa League on two occasions, as well as a seventh placed Premier League finish.

Adrian won’t be expected to feature very often given the superb abilities of Alisson, however the Spaniard will be hoping to provide some worthy competition to the Brazilian.

The star is likely to feature when Alisson is rested or in cup clashes and non-crucial Premier League fixtures.