Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has said that he is confident that his teammate Paul Pogba will stay at Old Trafford this summer.

Pogba has been linked with Real Madrid recently as per the Times, with the report even stating that Los Blancos have seen a bid of £27.4 million plus James Rodriguez rejected by the Red Devils.

However, Matic is confident Pogba will stay amid this interest as, according to Goal, when questioned about his United teammate, the Serb stated “he is a Man United player and of course we will be happy if he stays. I don’t see that he’s going to leave but in football everything is possible”.

These words words from Matic will allow United fans to breath a small sigh of relief, as it seems as if the Serbian is confident in that fact that Pogba will be going nowhere this summer.

Pogba showed last year that he is the Red Devils’ most important player at the moment, as the Frenchman bagged 16 goals and providing 11 assists in 47 appearances across all competitions, a great return for a midfielder.

Thus, we can guarantee their fans would be gutted if Pogba were to leave, as it would mean that the club would be losing one of their most influential and talented stars.

The French international has appeared in all of Man United’s pre-season matches except Saturday’s International Champions Cup clash against AC Milan in Cardiff.

The Red Devils have made some quality additions to their squad this summer, with the club bringing in all of Daniel James, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and most recently, Harry Maguire.

And given this, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will certainly have a team on his hands that’s capable of challenging for trophies in the upcoming season, providing Pogba stays of course!

It’ll definitely be interesting to see how United fair in Solskjaer’s first full season in charge, and whether the Norwegian is able to get United back to the top of English football once again.