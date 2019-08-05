Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte is remaining coy about his side’s chances of signing Man United forward Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku has been strongly linked to a move to Inter Milan, with Nerazzurri Sporting Director Piero Ausilio publicly stating that the club had contacted United regarding a deal for the Belgian striker.

Ausilio told Sky Italia last month: “It was an official contact as it should be between two important clubs like Inter and Manchester.”

However, lately, Lukaku has been linked to a move to Juventus in a swap deal that would see Paulo Dybala go the other way, with Calciomercato reporting that Bianconeri Sporting Director Fabio Paratici was to travel to London to discuss this transfer with the Red Devils.

However, the Telegraph claimed yesterday that this proposed swap deal has fallen through after United were put off regarding the player’s agent fees, huge wage demands and unwillingness to leave the Old Lady.

With this deal now seemingly dead in the water at this point, Inter are seemingly still in with a chance of signing the 26-year old should they still be interested in landing his signature.

Speaking after Inter’s match against Spurs, Nerazzurri manager Antonio Conte spoke about his side being linked with Lukaku this summer.

As quoted by Goal, Conte stated “We’re continuing to work in the best possible way. I understand there are some gaps to fill but, at the moment, I’m very hopeful. At the same time, I’m working with a big group of players who I’m very satisfied with.”

Conte then went on to talk about Lukaku himself, noting that “I honestly don’t know how it will end. I’m reading about the swap in the newspapers. Lukaku is a good player, a striker I tried to buy when I was the coach at Chelsea. We’re talking about two big clubs in Juventus and Inter, but I honestly don’t know how it will end.”

Will we see Lukaku end up at the San Siro come the end of the summer window? Seems like Conte isn’t giving anything away if his words here are anything to go off…