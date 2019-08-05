Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is confident regarding James Milner’s availability for Friday’s Premier League opener against Norwich City.

Milner was made to sit out yesterday’s Community Shied clash against Man City due to a minor muscle injury as per the club’s official site.

The Reds fought back hard in the second half after conceding early on to Raheem Sterling, with Liverpool then managing to equalise and take the match to penalties. However, Guardiola’s side ended up winning 5-4, with Georginio Wijnaldum’s missing the crucial spot-kick.

Following the match, Klopp spoke about MIlner in his post-match press conference, stating that the 33-year old should be fit enough to play the Reds’ opener against Norwich City at Anfield.

As per the club’s official site, when asked about Milner’s availability, the German replied “I would say yes. It was a minor muscle injury. I would say he can probably train tomorrow, although I am not 100 per cent sure. For today it did not work out, but I think by at least Tuesday he can train.”

Yesterday, Liverpool’s midfielders didn’t have the best of games, a factor that could lead to Klopp considering starting Milner ahead of Wijnaldum or Henderson in Friday’s match at against the Canaries.

The 33-year old was a key player for the Champions League winners last season, with his character and presence on the field is always proving to be a big bonus for Klopp’s side.