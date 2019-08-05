Some Manchester United fans are already in love with Harry Maguire after his sly dig towards rivals Liverpool in this post on social media today.

Manchester United announced the signing of England international Harry Maguire from Leicester City earlier today.

As per Manchester United’s official website, the defender has signed a six-year contract with the Red Devils – with the option of a further year.

The Sun understand that the Manchester outfit have broken the world record fee for a defender by paying £85m for Maguire’s services, the report claims that there are no add-ons in the deal.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were in dire need of adding a quality centre-back to their ranks this summer, the Red Devils conceded the second-most goals out of teams in the top ten last season.

Following his announcement as United’s newest signing, Maguire took to Twitter to bid farewell to Leicester City and the star’s image choice has made him an instant favourite with United fans.

The England international accompanied the post with the picture of him celebrating a goal against Liverpool earlier this year in a 1-1 draw.

Maguire’s crucial equaliser proved to be a devastating blow to Liverpool’s hopes of winning the league, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City capitalised on the Reds’ dropped points in the New Year period.

United fans would have absolutely hated to see their heated rivals lift the Premier League trophy last season and it seems that Maguire wants to remind fans of his role in last season’s title race.

Check out Maguire’s farewell post to Leicester below:

Massive thank you to @lcfc for your brilliant support and amazing memories. We’ve been through many highs and some real lows but we stuck together. I wish you all the best in the future and I’m sure with a great owner you will keep rising as a club. ?? #TheBoss #ThankYou pic.twitter.com/1bALmvycOd — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) August 5, 2019

Take a look at some reaction from excited United fans to Maguire’s post:

Posting a pic of him ruining LFCs title hopes. He’s definitely a United boy ??? — Lucy Morris (@LucyMorris91) August 5, 2019

Even used a picture of a goal at Anfield in the farewell tweet to Leicester. You are my hero — ? (@robarrowsmith) August 5, 2019

Choosing a photo from the day you became a Manchester United legend ? — LUHP (@mctominayi1) August 5, 2019

We love him already for this picture..his a legend already — Emmanuel (@Emmanue96520430) August 5, 2019

He knew where he was coming

And he was aware of the rivalry #GGMU #superRED — LegalBenez (@LegalBenez) August 5, 2019

Make him Captain — The Green Devil ? (@jimshady20) August 5, 2019

Pleasing the United fans already ?? — Dion Brown (@DijonHB81) August 5, 2019

He’s one of us — Mohammed Rahil (@m7mdrahil) August 5, 2019

At 26 years of age, Maguire has the perfect blend of experience and youth to help Solskjaer steer the Red Devils back to their former glory.

The Sheffield United academy graduate has 101 Premier League appearances to his name and he’ll undoubtedly be cornerstone of United’s defence, helping along fellow summer signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka and likely centre-back partner Victor Lindelof.