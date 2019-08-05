Liverpool are reportedly closing in on a move for Spanish goalkeeper Adrian, who’s a free agent after being released by West Ham earlier this summer.

Adrian left the Hammers a few months back after his deal with the club expired, and now, it seems like the shot-stopper is set for a move back to the Premier League with Liverpool.

According to the Telegraph, the Reds are set to sign Adrian as a replacement for Simon Mignolet, who swapped the Merseyside club for Club Brugge on Sunday in a deal that could see the Reds pocket as much as £8M.

Should Jurgen Klopp’s side get a deal for Adrian over the line before Thursday’s deadline, the Spaniard will become the club’s second signing of the summer.

Youngster Sepp van den Berg joined the club from PEC Zwolle earlier this summer, with the Reds failing to add to their squad since then.

However now, it looks like the Reds are close to sealing their second, and first senior, transfer of this window, as they look to bolster their options between the sticks.

Given that they’ve let Mignolet go, it’s apparent that Klopp’s side need a replacement for the Belgian, and it looks like they’ve found one in the form of Adrian.

During his time with West Ham, Adrian was very impressive, as he helped the east London side qualify for the Europa League twice, as well as finish as high as seventh in the Premier League.

We doubt Adrian will be playing many games this year given the quality of first-choice ‘keeper Alisson, however the Spaniard certainly won’t be a bad back-up to have!