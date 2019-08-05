Manchester United opted against sealing a move for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala after the player demanded a huge £350,000-a-week wage.

As per the Independent, United have pulled out of talks regarding a swap deal involving Dybala and Romelu Lukaku due to the Argentine’s huge wage demands, agent fees and the idea he was swapping Turin for Manchester for the wrong reasons.

The report also notes that Dybala was after a wage of around £350,000-a-week, which was one of the main reasons why the Red Devils opted against going through with a move for the forward that would’ve seen Lukaku join the Old Lady.

Now, we know that Dybala is good, however paying him £350,000-a-week after having swapped him for Romelu Lukaku is a deal that United would be, and are, better off walking away from.

The Argentine had a lacklustre season last year following Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival at Juve, as he only managed to bag five goals and five assists in 30 Serie A appearances, a return that doesn’t warrant being paid £350,000-a-week by United.

It’ll be interesting to see how both Lukaku and Dybala fair in the season ahead, especially after it seemed as if the two would be swapping clubs this summer in a deal that now looks dead in the water.

We’re sure United fans will be hoping Lukaku doesn’t hold a grudge against the club after his proposed move to Juve fell through after the Red Devils pulled out the Dybala swap deal.

We can bet the club’s supporters will be hoping to see the Belgian use this as motivation to prove to the club why they shouldn’t have been willing to let him go in the first place.