Juventus will reportedly offer Paulo Dybala, Blaise Matuidi and Mario Mandzukic to Manchester United in exchange for Paul Pogba.

According to Tuttosport, via Football Italia, the Bianconeri are interested in signing Pogba and are willing to let go of Blaise Matuidi, Mario Mandzukic and Paulo Dybala in order to land the Frenchman.

Dybala and Mandzukic were both linked to a move to Old Trafford recently, with there even being talks of a Dybala-Lukaku swap deal as per Calciomercato.

The news outlet also claimed that Juve Sporting Director Fabio Paratici would travel to London in order to discuss this proposed swap.

However, the Telegraph have recently reported that this potential deal will not be happening after United ended their interest in Dybala.

As for Mandzukic, Tuttosport claimed yesterday that the Croatian is ready to agree a deal with the Red Devils ahead of a possible transfer, thus this look like a move that could potentially go ahead.

Pogba is undoubtedly Man United’s most prized possession and a player that the club should be willing to do all they can to ensure they keep.

The Frenchman stated earlier this summer that he wanted a new challenge, with the player noting that, via the Guardian, he has “been three years in Manchester and have been doing great – some good moments and some bad moments, like everybody, like everywhere else.”

Pogba then went on to add that “after this season and everything that happened, with my season being my best season … it could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else.”

Manchester United value the France international at €200 million as per Marca, thus it’d be a bit of a surprise to see the Red Devils accept an offer such as Juventus’ for their talisman.