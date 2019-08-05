Harvey Elliott is quickly becoming a fan favourite with Liverpool fans, the talented ace hilariously called the Community Shield the ‘McDonald’s Trophy’.

Following Liverpool’s defeat to Manchester City in the Community Shield yesterday, some City fans decided to taunt Harvey Elliott on social media and the talented ace destroyed the trolls by calling the shield the ‘McDonald’s Trophy’.

On Instagram the star wrote: “Im not worrying bro, McDonald’s trophy anyway.”

The fast food giant are the official sponsors of the season opener.

Elliott went on to hail Liverpool’s ‘6 Champions Leagues’ triumphs. It’s safe to say Elliott held his own and comfortably won the battle of words.

Elliott landed himself in hot water last week after a video of him mocking England captain Harry Kane surfaced and went viral.

Will Elliott be forced to make another apology after his latest antics?

Check out Elliott’s thoughts on the Community Shield below:

Mad how Harvey Elliott has already become a Liverpool legend [Via @SamueILFC] pic.twitter.com/VWWEFIE0u5 — LFC Fans Corner (@LFCFansCorner) August 5, 2019

Elliott was named on the bench by Jurgen Klopp for yesterday’s tie and the talented Fulham academy graduate could win himself some first-team opportunities given the prolonged leave awarded to Sadio Mane.

Elliott has looked very exciting for the Reds in pre-season and it’s easy to see why the winger is so highly-rated. The 16-year-old never looks afraid to run at his man and his style of play could flourish in Klopp’s system.

Elliott became the youngest ever player to feature in the Premier League after his league debut for Fulham in the latter stages of last season:

YOUNGEST #PL PLAYERS

Harvey Elliott, Fulham, 16 years 30 days Matthew Briggs, Fulham 16y 68d Isaiah Brown, West Brom, 16y 117d Aaron Lennon, Leeds 16y 129d Jose Baxter, Everton, 16y 191d pic.twitter.com/YPJVb96vla — Premier League (@premierleague) May 4, 2019