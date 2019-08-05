Out of favour Manchester United star Romelu Lukaku has been pictured training with his former club Anderlecht as he awaits an Old Trafford exit.

The powerful forward has been heavily linked with a move away this summer after falling out of favour with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The 26-year-old was on the brink of joining Juventus in a sensational swap deal that would’ve saw Paulo Dybala head to Old Trafford. As per the Independent, the deal fell through because of Dybala’s huge wage demands and agent fees involved with the move.

The fact that Lukaku is training with Anderlecht could suggest that his time with United is as good as over. Lukaku came through the youth ranks at the Belgian side – who are now managed by Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany.

Lukaku then headed to England as a fresh-faced youngster to join Chelsea before establishing himself as a top attacker at West Brom and Everton.

Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur shared the latest on the Lukaku saga on Twitter:

A man training with Anderlecht while he’s waiting for a move. One of those unexpected twists and turns. #mufc @hlnsport pic.twitter.com/SP4KFGmYYO — Kristof Terreur ?? (@HLNinEngeland) August 5, 2019

Photo: Lukaku is training with Anderlecht whilst waiting for a transfer #mulive [@HLNinEngeland] pic.twitter.com/bCQJRtZhJR — utdreport (@utdreport) August 5, 2019

Things haven’t gone so well since Lukaku joined the Red Devils from Everton in a £75m deal, as per BBC Sport.

The Times (subscription required) revealed earlier this month that the star was keen on leaving United for Inter Milan this summer.

Italian journalist Tancredi Palmeri has also revealed that Antonio Conte’s side have made a €75m plus €5m in add-ons for the wantaway star.

Uncertainty over Lukaku’s future arose after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced the star with Marcus Rashford as the focal point of United’s attack.

It’s clear that Lukaku struggles in Solskjaer’s system and the star will need to secure a move away in order to reignite his career.

Lukaku was a nightmare for defenders during his time at West Brom and Everton and we’re interested to see if the star can re-establish himself as one of the world’s best elsewhere.