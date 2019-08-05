Arsenal fans seemed to turn on defender Shkodran Mustafi yesterday, after the club lost 2-1 to Barcelona in the Joan Gamper trophy.

The Blaugrana came from behind to beat the Gunners on Sunday evening, with a strike from Luis Suarez and an own goal from Ainsley Maitland-Niles proving to be the difference between the two sides come full time.

Unai Emery’s side were ahead for a large part of the match following Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s brilliant finish in the first half, however the north London side weren’t able to hold on to their lead, as Barca won the competition for the seventh season in a row.

During the match, Barca managed to find a winner through Suarez just minutes after Mustafi was brought on, with the German seemingly at fault for the Blaugrana’s second goal.

And following this, a number of the club’s fans took to Twitter to call for the Gunners to get rid of Mustafi, as their fanbase’s hate for the defender seemingly grows more and more with each passing game.

And given how he’s performed for the club these past couple of seasons, can you really blame them?

Bin mustafi immediately pic.twitter.com/c1TqS1QSah — Gooner Adam ??? (@AdzCampbell91) August 4, 2019

leave mustafi in spain — pippa (@hipippa) August 4, 2019

Mustafi out pls — ??? ? (@FriedReiss_) August 4, 2019

Sell mustafi right fucking now — The Arsenal (@AFC5994) August 4, 2019

Thank you for your services mustafi.. Now geddifok out — Iyinoluwa Aladejebi (@Aladejeb) August 4, 2019

Please sell mustafi ,chambers and Xhaka — DEMAGOGUE .?senior advocat? (@von_Bismack) August 4, 2019

Leave Mustafi behind please ?? — Kroenke out (@Arsenal24679) August 4, 2019