Some Manchester United fans have slammed the club’s decision to sign England international Harry Maguire in a world record deal for a defender.

According to Manchester United’s official website, Harry Maguire has signed a six-year contract with the Red Devils – with the option of a further year, following his move from Leicester City.

According to The Sun, the Manchester outfit have splashed out to sign the 6ft4 giant, the report claims that the deal involves no add-ons and that the Foxes will receive a full £85m for the centre-back’s services.

Maguire’s move to United eclipses the deal to take Virgil van Dijk to Liverpool 18 months ago, the Sheffield United academy graduate is now the world’s most expensive defender.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were in desperate need to add a commanding centre-back to their ranks this summer, the Red Devils conceded the second-most goals out of teams in the top ten last season.

Here’s how the Red Devils announced the signing of the England international:

We have an important announcement to make… Welcome, @HarryMaguire93 ? #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 5, 2019

The 26-year-old will be the cornerstone in United’s new look defensive line, the star will lineup alongside fellow summer signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka and is likely to partner Swede Victor Lindelof.

Solskjaer was full of praise for the defender, telling United’s official website:

Harry is one of the best centre-backs in the game today and I am delighted we have secured his signature. He is a great reader of the game and has a strong presence on the pitch, with the ability to remain calm under pressure – coupled with his composure on the ball and a huge presence in both boxes – I can see he will fit well into this group both on and off the pitch.

”He has a great personality and is a fantastic addition to the club.

I would like to welcome Harry to Manchester United and we are looking forward to working with him as we prepare for the new season.

Some United fans weren’t too excited by Maguire’s signing, the Red Devils faithful called for the addition of Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes.

Sky Sports understand that United are linked with the Portugal international, fans believe the creative midfielder has what it takes to transform the side.

Check out some reaction to the deal below:

Please sign Bruno next? — Sam Sarfo (@SamSarfo_) August 5, 2019

Don’t care — kevin akal (@kevinakal80) August 5, 2019

Welcome @HarryMaguire93

But let’s not distract us from the fact that Ed has failed again#GlazersOut #WoodwardOut — Pratik Awhad (@AwhadPratik) August 5, 2019

Get Bruno Fernandes now!!!!!!! — ??????? ? #NDL (Fan Account) (@EliteLabile) August 5, 2019

Wake up and sign Bruno. Our midfield is pathetic — AbokiJ?? (@Aboki_Vincent) August 5, 2019

Welcome to the biggest club in the world, SLABHEAD. Use your slab-HEAD to send Woodward to Portugal and get you someone to pass the ball forward. Cheers. — ?™ (@TheFergusonWay) August 5, 2019

Where is Bruno Fernandes? This signing should be a piece of cake for a club with our turnover. Our midfield is our weakest area and this man fits perfectly and is easily available. Expect serious amplification in the forthcoming protests if he doesn’t come #GlazersOut — GlazersOut #FBPE (@GlazersOut_Now) August 5, 2019

Changes nothing. Yet another embarrassment of a window from an embarrassment of a club. #GlazersOut — IanW111 (@W111Ian) August 5, 2019

we don’t care, we want Bruno. #GlazersOut — Dessalean Killmonger (@dessalean) August 5, 2019

Maguire could be the signing needed to fire United back to the top, the man mountain’s perfect blend of experience and youth could be vital to the Red Devils this season.

The star already has 101 Premier League appearance to his name and he’s flourished in high-pressure scenarios throughout his career; especially during Hull City’s relegation battle and his role as a key player for Gareth Southgate’s England side.

The Foxes star has 20 England caps under his belt.

Solskjaer has managed to address the key issue for the Red Devils this summer. The Old Trafford outfit needed a transformation at the back after the below-par performances of the defence last season.