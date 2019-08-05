This former Premier League star has predicted that West Ham United could finish in the top-six this season, the pundit believes that United and Arsenal will be poor.

According to Forever West Ham via the Sunday People, former Premier League star Stan Collymore believes that West Ham have what it takes to finish in the top-six this season.

The retired England international predicts that the Hammers could capitalise on poor campaigns from Premier League giants Arsenal and Manchester United to “snatch a top-six finish.”

With the vastly experienced Manuel Pellegrini at the helm, anything is possible for the Hammers. The former Premier League winner will certainly be ready to pounce if any of the league’s top sides drop the ball.

Here’s what Collymore predicted for the upcoming season: “I could easily see United or Arsenal having a poor season and, if they do, then Wolves, Leicester City or West Ham could leapfrog them and snatch a top-six finish,” wrote Collymore in his column for the People (page 57, Sunday, August 4th). “West Ham have got rid of some deadwood and bad blood – thank you very much Hammers fans, I think I was right about Marko Arnautovic all along. “And with Manuel Pellegrini they have a real chance of closing the gap and picking off that straggler, if opportunity knocks.” The Hammers have made two marquee signings this summer, the Irons signed Spain Under-21s star Pablo Fornals for a fee of £24m, according to BBC Sport. The London club also smashed their club-record to sign Eintracht Frankfurt forward Sebastien Haller for a staggering £45m, as per BBC Sport. The Irons’ new attacking duo will be expected to wreak havoc on Premier League defences, the acquisitions could prove to be quite shrewd as both stars are already rated highly – whilst also having the potential to develop in to real world class players. Despite Collymore’s ambitious hopes for the Hammers, the outspoken pundit revealed on Twitter that he believes that West Ham will actually finish 11th. Take a look here.