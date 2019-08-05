Spurs are said to have made a £32m bid for Borussia Monchengladbach and Germany star Matthias Ginter, however they face competition from Atletico Madrid in the race to land the player’s signature.

According to Don Balon, both Spurs and Atletico have already submitted offers of £32M (€35M) for the German international, however Monchengladbach are after around €60M (£55M) if they are to let him go this summer.

Ginter can play as both a centre-back and a right-back to a good level, something that’ll come in handy for Spurs given their current options in defence.

Toby Alderweireld looks to be closing on a move to Roma, after the Belgian agreed a three-year deal with the Italian giants as per CalcioMercato, however the north London side are yet to agree a fee with the Serie A outfit, with Pochettino’s side after £25M (€28M) for his signature.

Spurs have also lost England international Kieran Tripper this summer after he sealed a move to Diego Simeone’s side, thus bringing in a player with Ginter’s versatility could end up being a very wise move from Pochettino and Co.

Ginter has managed to become a staple in Monchengladbach’s first team since joining them from local rivals Borussia Dortmund back in the summer of 2017.

Since then, the 25-year-old has helped the club achieve two top half finishes in the Bundesliga, however he’s yet to get his hands on any silverware since this switch.

One trophy the player has won is the World Cup, as he was a part of Germany’s squad during their 2014 triumph, however he failed to make any appearances for Die Mannschaft during their successful campaign.

Atletico look to have the edge over Spurs in this race, as the Lilywhites only have a few days to get a deal for Ginter over the line considering the transfer window for English clubs closes on Thursday, whilst the window for Spanish and German sides is open long after that.