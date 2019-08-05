Three in, three out: Klopp to keep it low-key as Liverpool ready to challenge for major honours despite quiet window

It’s been a relatively quiet transfer window for Liverpool, but following on from last season, there is an argument that Jurgen Klopp didn’t need to do a great deal.

The Merseyside giants are coming off the back of an impressive campaign in which they were heavily involved in a thrilling Premier League title race, while winning the Champions League.

In turn, they have a world-class squad in place already, and so it will have been about making the necessary tweaks to ensure that they can compete again.

Youngsters Sepp van den Berg and Harvey Elliott arrived last month, while BBC Sport note that the Reds have signed goalkeeper Adrian on a free transfer to fill the void left behind by Simon Mignolet following his switch to Club Brugge.

With only a couple of days to go until the deadline passes, Klopp may well be looking to keep it very simple as he eyes potential last-minute alterations to his squad for the new season.

Daniel Sturridge and Alberto Moreno departed on free transfers after their contracts expired, while Danny Ings completed a permanent move to Southampton, as per Sky Sports, although given he spent last season on loan with the Saints, that’s not exactly a fresh departure.

As noted above, Mignolet has also moved on while to date, Van den Berg, Elliott and Adrian are the only additions made to the squad to add depth and talent for the future.

Further, the Bournemouth Echo have reported that Harry Wilson could be moving to join Eddie Howe’s side before the deadline, but it remains to be seen if that exit materialises and so it’s three in and three out as it stands.

Much like their rivals Man City in truth, Liverpool don’t look set to make major changes to their squad this summer and there is plenty of sense in that as a settled and familiar side will undoubtedly be beneficial to them.

Some supporters may be slightly disappointed that further reinforcements weren’t added, but with a starting line-up filled with quality from back to front and considering the sizeable fees that have been spent on the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson in recent windows, they have spent big to assemble it.

As noted by the Daily Mail, Klopp himself has insisted that it’s been a great window given he has been able to keep his current squad intact and hasn’t lost any of his star men. Having been forced to see top class players leave in recent years, that in itself is a huge sign of progression for the club as they have more major trophies in their sights this season.