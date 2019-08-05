Spurs are said to have agreed a deal worth £55M (€60M) for Real Betis and Argentina midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, as the north London side close in on their third signing of the summer.

Pochettino’s side have already brought in Tanguy N’Dombele and Jack Clarke from Lyon and Leeds respectively, and now, it seems like the Lilywhites are close to bagging their third deal of the summer.

According to the Daily Record, Tottenham have agreed a deal worth £55M for the Argentine international, which comes after the club singled out the 23-year-old as a replacement for Christian Eriksen, who confirmed his desire to move on from Spurs earlier this summer.

Lo Celso was brilliant for Real Betis last year, with his 16 goals and six assists in all competitions helping the club reach the semi finals of the Copa Del Rey and the knockout rounds of the Europa League.

Given that they’ve already signed N’Dombele this window, Spurs will be able to boast having one of the best midfields in the league this term should they get Lo Celso’s transfer over the line before Thursday’s deadline.

Should Spurs end up keeping Eriksen, and acquiring Lo Celso’s services, it’ll be interesting to see how Pochettino decides to line his side up this year, especially considering that fact that both the Argentine and the Dane play in similar positions and roles.

Seems like Pochettino’s going to have to get to work if he’s to keep all of his stars happy throughout the upcoming season…