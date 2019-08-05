Arsenal manager Unai Emery was forced to shut down rumours linking the Gunners with a sensational move for a world class star he described as ‘splendid’.

According to Mirror Football via Cadena Ser, Unai Emery revealed that Arsenal “never talked” about a move for Barcelona superstar Philipe Coutinho, despite being linked with the former Liverpool star over the past few days.

Journalist Rafael Hernandez linked the Gunners with an audacious loan swoop for the out of favour superstar last week, Hernandez claimed that Arsenal officials would discuss a move for the Brazilian after last night’s pre-season friendly between the two sides.

Arsenal faced off against the Catalan giants in a Joan Gamper friendly clash, the La Liga champions won the tie 2-1 thanks to a late strike from Luis Suarez. Coutinho was an unused substituted in the match.

Barcelona are facing a difficult task in pushing Coutinho out of the exit door, Mundo Deportivo report that playmaker will not consider a loan exit. The superstar will eye a permanent move if he fails to win back his place in Ernesto Valverde’s side.

Here’s what Emery had to say when questioned about the superstar:

“We’ve never talked about Coutinho.”

“He’s a splendid player, but we haven’t talked about Coutinho at any time.”

An exit from Barcelona seems like the only viable option for both the club and Coutinho, the Brazilian will struggle to find a place in the side – in both midfield and attack, following the arrivals of Frenkie de Jong and Antoine Griezmann this summer.

Coutinho’s career has gone downhill since he left Liverpool for the Camp Nou 18 months ago, the 27-year-old has failed to prove his worth after the Blaugrana splashed a staggering £142m, as per BBC Sport, to secure his services.

The Brazil international was unflattering for Barcelona last season, the star only managed to score eight goals and provide two assists in 42 appearances across all competitions. With a move to Arsenal not on the cards, Coutinho has until the end of the month to seal a move that well help to get his career back on track. The attacker was once considered as one of the world’s best in his position.