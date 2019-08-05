Video: Philadelphia Union’s Bedoya calls for US to “end gun violence” as he shouts down microphone during goal celebration

Philadelphia Union star Alejandro Bedoya called for the US congress to “end gun violence” during his goal celebration against DC United last night.

After scoring in the third minute, Bedoya celebrated with the rest of his Union teammates, with the player then grabbing a microphone on the side pitch, shouting “hey Congress, do something now, end gun violence, let’s go!”.

As per the BBC, 20 people died following a shoot in El Paso, Texas yesterday, thus it seems like Bedoya’s actions are in response to this, and all of the other mass shootings that have taken place in the US recently.

Alejandro Bedoya, take a bow.