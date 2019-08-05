Video: Raheem Sterling gives shirt to Liverpool fans, takes pictures with Reds supporters after Man City’s Community Shield win

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling was seen taking pictures with Liverpool fans following yesterday’s Community Shield clash at Wembley.

Liverpool fans have never shied away from showing their disdain towards Sterling ever since the winger joined swapped Anfield for the Etihad back in 2015. Even yesterday, the 24-year old was booed by Liverpool supporters during the Community Shield.

However, following the match, Sterling showed exactly why a lot of football fans love him, as he spent some time taking pictures with Reds fans, with the winger even going as far to give one of them his match-worn shirt.

The England international scored the opening goal of the match after just 12 minutes, however this didn’t end proving to be the winner, as Liverpool equalised after Joel Matip headed in from a Virgil van Dijk cross late on in the second half.

The match then went all the way to penalties, with City winning the shootout 5-4, with Claudio Bravo’s save from Gini Wijnaldum’s spot-kick making the difference.

Sterling did play an important role throughout the game, and following his gesture after the match, the 24-year old showed that he is not only a class footballer, but a lovely person as well.